ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,827,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 200,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.61. 3,687,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,484. The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $608.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

