SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.33. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 5,594 shares changing hands.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

