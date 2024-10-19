SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.88 and last traded at $163.12, with a volume of 5630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.24.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

