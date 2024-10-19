SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.