S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,885,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $524.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.