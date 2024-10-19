Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 176,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

