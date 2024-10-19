Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.39 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

