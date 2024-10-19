Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

