Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

