Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 6,951 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Samsara makes up approximately 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,297,070.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,016,136 shares of company stock valued at $86,642,585. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 1.7 %

Samsara stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

