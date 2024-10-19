SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $741.31 million and $43,379.89 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,414.01 or 1.00109175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59004284 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $30,904.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

