Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 24,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 213,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

