Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,339,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.