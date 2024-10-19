Schubert & Co Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 93,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 13,058,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.