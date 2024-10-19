Schubert & Co Invests $372,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT remained flat at $18.01 during trading on Friday. 1,771,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,815. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 257.32 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

