Schubert & Co Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,449,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

