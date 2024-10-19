Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK opened at $273.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.