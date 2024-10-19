Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 209,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 114,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Rio2 Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

