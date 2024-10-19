Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

