Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 117,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

