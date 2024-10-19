Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,009.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $640.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.31 and a 200-day moving average of $559.86.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

