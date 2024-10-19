Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 465 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after buying an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

