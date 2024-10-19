Raymond James & Associates Acquires 36,223 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $419,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. 3,193,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

