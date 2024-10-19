Ponke Self Reported Market Cap Hits $190.33 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Ponke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Ponke has a market cap of $190.33 million and $14.02 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41866155 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $14,890,426.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

