Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). 637,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

