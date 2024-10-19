Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,246 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

