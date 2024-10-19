Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of PKG opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.74%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

