Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $418,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 1,022,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

