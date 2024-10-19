Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$6.34 Average PT from Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLA. CIBC lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLA opened at C$6.79 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

