Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $221.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $221,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

