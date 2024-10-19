Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

