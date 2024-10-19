Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

