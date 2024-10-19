Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.12.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

