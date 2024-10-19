ONUS Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ONUS has a market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $791,885.84 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.59857361 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $671,746.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

