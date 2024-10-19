Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $98.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of OKTA opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,989 shares of company stock valued at $27,806,184. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

