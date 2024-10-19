NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Down 4.7 %
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About NTN Buzztime
