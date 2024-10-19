NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

