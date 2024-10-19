Northside Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

