Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 9.3 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

