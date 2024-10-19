NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,208.52 or 1.00009674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00064530 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

