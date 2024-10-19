NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.41 and last traded at $83.18. Approximately 970,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,787,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

