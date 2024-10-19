Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $530.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.