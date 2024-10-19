nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 448 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25.
- On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $19,355.00.
nCino Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
