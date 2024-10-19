nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 448 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $19,355.00.

nCino Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.