Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $55,269.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006486 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,882.10 or 0.37995966 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

