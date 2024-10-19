Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 146,491 shares traded.

Nascent Biotech Trading Up 23.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

