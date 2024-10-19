Multibit (MUBI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.34 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Multibit has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00249548 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02980433 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,892,372.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

