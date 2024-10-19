Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $601,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

