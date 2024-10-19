Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $152.02 million and $4.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,963,633 coins and its circulating supply is 913,908,186 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

