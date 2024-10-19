Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $193.65. 1,203,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

