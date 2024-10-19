Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $161.09 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $35.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $161.09 or 0.00236345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.00531581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00110197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00074165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

